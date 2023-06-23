SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Law enforcement boosts presence across South Carolina’s roads and waters over Fourth of July weekend

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, law enforcement is boosting its presence over the Fourth of July weekend during what they said is the busiest weekend on South Carolina waters.

Drivers and boaters should expect to see more troopers on the roads and officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on the water from June 30 at 6 p.m. through 12 a.m. July 4.

Officials reported 13 deaths on state roadways during that period last year with eight of those deaths involving a driver who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials urge everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly and designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service when needed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

Latest News

Law enforcement boosts presence across South Carolina’s roads and waters over Fourth of July weekend
Columbia police investigating after two victims were injured following Garners Ferry Road shooting
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier conditions are working in for the weekend