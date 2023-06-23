Law enforcement boosts presence across South Carolina’s roads and waters over Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, law enforcement is boosting its presence over the Fourth of July weekend during what they said is the busiest weekend on South Carolina waters.

Drivers and boaters should expect to see more troopers on the roads and officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on the water from June 30 at 6 p.m. through 12 a.m. July 4.

Officials reported 13 deaths on state roadways during that period last year with eight of those deaths involving a driver who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials urge everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly and designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service when needed.

