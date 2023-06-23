SkyView
International African American Museum holds opening worship service

With its official opening five days away, the International African American Museum co-hosted a multi-faith worship service Thursday night to celebrate the new
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With its official opening five days away, the International African American Museum co-hosted a multi-faith worship service Thursday night to celebrate the new facility.

The service began at 6 p.m. at Morris Brown AME Church, located at 13 Morris Street in downtown Charleston.

Scheduled speakers included Dr. Tonya Matthews, the president and CEO of the museum; Bishop Samuel Green, and the Rev. DeMatt Jenkins, the museum’s director of education and engagement for faith-based communities.

Thursday night’s service was one of several scheduled over the next few days leading up to the museum’s opening.

The museum is set to open to the public on Tuesday and tickets for the first day are already sold out. A vision of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and endorsed by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, it is a facility that has been almost a quarter-century in the making.

Riley and Clyburn assembled a group that included members of the community and leaders in historic preservation and tourism, and academics.

The museum, which now stands at Gadsden’s Wharf, has a goal of honoring the untold stories of the African American journey at one of the nation’s most sacred sites. Gadsden’s Wharf is the place where an estimated 45% of enslaved Africans entered the country.

It features an African Ancestors Memorial Garden at its entrance. The garden is designed to reflect on the significance of the site.

The museum’s website promises “an unvarnished story of the international African American experience.”

