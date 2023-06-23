SkyView
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says if the rear view camera image doesn’t display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting July 24.

