Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks

By Rick Henry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former USC basketball star, Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks.

Jackson was interviewed live by WIS Sports Director Rick Henry prior to Thursday night’s NBA draft. Jackson showed his frustration after losing his starting position for three games.

His benching followed the posting of a video on social media where he criticized the way he was used in a loss to Arkansas.

