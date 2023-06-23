SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

GG Jackson selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 NBA Draft

First Gamecock taken in draft since 2017
GG Jackson at his NBA draft night event.
GG Jackson at his NBA draft night event.(Gamecock Athletics twitter page)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock forward GG Jackson was selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Jackson is the first Gamecock to be selected in the draft since Sindarius Thornwell in 2017.

Jackson made the All-SEC Freshman team after his first and only year with the Gamecocks. He led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, plus an average of 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

The Ridge View High School standout was the top prospect in the class of 2023. He initially verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, but de-committed from the Tar Heels last July. The five-star was then reclassified to the class of 2022 shortly thereafter, citing plans to enroll at a university and play collegiate basketball that fall. Jackson committed to South Carolina and first-year head coach Lamont Paris a week later.

Jackson is the first Gamecock underclassman to be selected in the NBA Draft and is the youngest player in this year’s draft class.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

Latest News

Jackson was interviewed live by WIS Sports Director Rick Henry prior to Thursday night’s NBA...
Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks
Gregory "GG" Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks.
Lexington Blowfish honor legendary band with jersey night.
Lexington Blowfish honor legendary band with “Hootie’s Jersey night” at the Ballpark
Lexington Blowfish honor legendary band with jersey night.
Lexington Blowfish honor legendary band with "Hootie's Jersey Night at the Ballpark"