GG Jackson selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock forward GG Jackson was selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Jackson is the first Gamecock to be selected in the draft since Sindarius Thornwell in 2017.

Jackson made the All-SEC Freshman team after his first and only year with the Gamecocks. He led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, plus an average of 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

The Ridge View High School standout was the top prospect in the class of 2023. He initially verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, but de-committed from the Tar Heels last July. The five-star was then reclassified to the class of 2022 shortly thereafter, citing plans to enroll at a university and play collegiate basketball that fall. Jackson committed to South Carolina and first-year head coach Lamont Paris a week later.

Jackson is the first Gamecock underclassman to be selected in the NBA Draft and is the youngest player in this year’s draft class.

