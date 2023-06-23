Furry Friend Friday: Graylin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Graylin is a 6-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Her owner was in declining health and had to move to a medical rehabilitation facility. She is now living in our administrative offices waiting on her new forever home.

Graylin is a big sweetheart with the prettiest green eyes! She adores any kind of attention you can offer and is very affectionate. Graylin absolutely loves being petted, brushed and will flop on her belly for rubs! If you scratch her in just the right spot she will start kicking her leg. Graylin is such a joy to be around and will always make you smile with her goofy antics. She loves to meow and chat with you. Graylin also knows her name and will respond when called. She is very laidback and does not move around much right now, mostly due to her size.

While Graylin certainly makes a beautiful plus size queen, her weight can be very dangerous to her health, especially as she ages. She is currently around 30 pounds. The weight is a huge strain on her heart and other organs as well as her limbs. We hope to find an adopter that is committed to helping Graylin lose the weight she needs to get healthy. Our medical team has placed her on a metabolic diet food. Her adopter and new veterinarian will need to come up with a long-term diet plan for Graylin and encourage her to be more active so she can live a long, healthy life.

You can adopt Graylin or any other adult cat (6 months and up) for only $75 right now at Pawmetto Lifeline! All pets have reduced adoption fees to help relieve the crisis level of pets in our shelter. Please fill out an adoption application at www.pawmettolifeline.org to get started adding a new furry family member!

