SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday: Graylin

Graylin is a 6-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Graylin is a 6-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Graylin is a 6-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Her owner was in declining health and had to move to a medical rehabilitation facility. She is now living in our administrative offices waiting on her new forever home.

Graylin is a big sweetheart with the prettiest green eyes! She adores any kind of attention you can offer and is very affectionate. Graylin absolutely loves being petted, brushed and will flop on her belly for rubs! If you scratch her in just the right spot she will start kicking her leg. Graylin is such a joy to be around and will always make you smile with her goofy antics. She loves to meow and chat with you. Graylin also knows her name and will respond when called. She is very laidback and does not move around much right now, mostly due to her size.

While Graylin certainly makes a beautiful plus size queen, her weight can be very dangerous to her health, especially as she ages. She is currently around 30 pounds. The weight is a huge strain on her heart and other organs as well as her limbs. We hope to find an adopter that is committed to helping Graylin lose the weight she needs to get healthy. Our medical team has placed her on a metabolic diet food. Her adopter and new veterinarian will need to come up with a long-term diet plan for Graylin and encourage her to be more active so she can live a long, healthy life.

You can adopt Graylin or any other adult cat (6 months and up) for only $75 right now at Pawmetto Lifeline! All pets have reduced adoption fees to help relieve the crisis level of pets in our shelter. Please fill out an adoption application at www.pawmettolifeline.org to get started adding a new furry family member!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

Latest News

One Night Only: Kurt Eling jois the S.C. Jaz Masterworks Ensemble
Grammy award winner Kurt Eling is joins the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble for one...
One night only: Kurt Elling joins the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble
Nan Warren celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 21.
Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday
Gibson Village retirement community celebrates Nan
Gibson Village retirement community celebrates Nan