FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier conditions are working in for the weekend

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High pressure is getting closer to South Carolina, getting us back to weekend sunshine soon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Spotty storm chances linger for Friday afternoon, but rain potential drops back.
  • Drier weather looks to arrive for our weekend with a good deal of sunshine taking over!
  • Highs will get back to more seasonable levels with the increase in sunshine.
  • Scattered storms are on pace to return for Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! For today, our rain chances will finally start to drop with drier air working on getting here towards the weekend, but remain weather aware with spotty storm chances lingering for the afternoon.

On Saturday, high pressure will build over the region leading to more sunshine and drier weather. It will be a great change of pace for weekend events, but a couple stray showers and storms can’t completely be ruled out.

High pressure will continue to be in control Sunday with a good deal of sunshine, as highs rise to the low 90s.

Storm potential returns on Monday as another projected front approaches the region, drying things out again for Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is seemingly on track towards the Southeast US, but will likely turn away back into the Atlantic when all is said and done!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partial sun breaks out with a final push of isolated showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few stray p.m. storms possible. Highs just shy of 90.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs around 92 degrees.

Monday: Scattered storms return into the afternoon. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs around 90. A possible storm can’t be ruled out.

