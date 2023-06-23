First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen after crash causes lane blockage on I-20 East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.

The lanes are now reopened, but traffic is still stopped all down I-20 near the exit.

“We received word of the collision around 2:32 p.m. and there are at least 3 vehicles involved,” said the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Update: Crash; I-20 EB: at Exit65, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 2:33PM. https://t.co/GbadMRC5yX | 2:44P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 23, 2023

