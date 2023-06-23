SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen after crash causes lane blockage on I-20 East

A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.
A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.

The lanes are now reopened, but traffic is still stopped all down I-20 near the exit.

“We received word of the collision around 2:32 p.m. and there are at least 3 vehicles involved,” said the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

