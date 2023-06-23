SkyView
FIRST ALERT- The heat and the humidity will return this weekend with lower storm chances and we are tracking two tropical storms.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • The stalled upper low-pressure system will finally shift far enough away from SC to decrease our rain chances, for the weekend.
  • Cooler temperatures will also move out and hotter weather will move in for the weekend.
  • We are tracking Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The upper-level low pressure system that has been stalled for the past several days and causing the rain and storms will finally exit the area..

High pressure will finally regain control Saturday and Sunday with a good deal of sunshine!

Both days will also see seasonable high temps with Sunday being a bit hotter.

Storm returns on Monday as another front approaches the region

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret continues on its track, well off to our south in the Tropics. Tropical Storm Cindy is seemingly on track towards the Southeast US, but will likely turn away back into the Atlantic when all is said and done!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out with a few stray storms possible. Highs nearing 90.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs around 92 degrees, Heat Index near100.

Monday: Scattered storms return into the afternoon. Storm Chance 60%. Highs in the upper 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

