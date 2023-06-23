Dog safety tips for July 4: Why it’s the most dangerous day of the year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Kennel Club says the Fourth of July is the number one time of the year that dogs go missing due to stress and anxiety.

Experts say many dogs run off due because of loud fireworks and large crowds.

Erin Askeland is an animal health and behavior expert with Camp Bow Wow, a doggy daycare and boarding franchise.

She says holiday events can be very overstimulating for some pups.

“Dogs can have unpredictable reactions to noisy fireworks, large crowds and other unfamiliar sights and sounds at parades, community events or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations,” says Askeland. “Holiday events may overstimulate dogs, causing them to panic and run away. To prevent the heartbreak of a missing pet, pet parents should take precautions with their furry family members when planning holiday activities.”

Askeland says there are several ways to help keep furry friends safe and calm during Independence Day:

Put your pet in the quietest room in the house, avoiding crowded events, unfamiliar locations or noisy fireworks displays that may cause them to panic.

Use calming music, white noise machines, fans or even a doggy TV to help block out the sounds outside.

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and ID tags at all times, and that their microchip is registered with all current information.

Exercise your dog early in the morning before the crowds and noise begin.

Try indoor activities before the shows begin, such as an indoor obstacle course, hide and seek game or a short training session.

Give your pup something to do during the firework shows, such as a long-lasting chew, special treat or interactive toy.

If possible, give it to your pup 5-10 minutes before and not as the fireworks begin.

Talk to your vet in advance about providing calming aids to your dog, such as compression shirts, CBD treatments, medications, pheromone diffusers and collars that could ease some of the stress of the noisy evening.

