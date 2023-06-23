Crews work to reopen Leesville highway after overnight flooding

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews work to clean and reopen Highway 1 in Leesville after overnight flooding caused road closures.

According to SCDOT, crews make a determination about reopening the road after the water recedes.

Following a road closure due to flooding overnight, SCDOT crews are working on Highway 1 in Leesville, South Carolina to clean and reopen the roadway. This work happens after the water recedes and crews can make a determination about safely reopening the road. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BqOgESii9p — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 23, 2023

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work throughout the day.

SCDOT also advised people to, “drive safely in inclement weather and never drive through a flooded roadway.”

