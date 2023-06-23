SkyView
Crews work to reopen Leesville highway after overnight flooding

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews work to clean and reopen Highway 1 in Leesville after overnight flooding caused road closures.

According to SCDOT, crews make a determination about reopening the road after the water recedes.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work throughout the day.

SCDOT also advised people to, “drive safely in inclement weather and never drive through a flooded roadway.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

