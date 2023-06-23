SkyView
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

