WATCH LIVE: Professional Fire Fighters Association speaks about concerns with Columbia-Richland Fire Chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is holding a press conference about concerns with Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

It’s set to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the steps of Columbia City Hall.

Officials said they are revealing details of Chief Aubrey Jenkins and his leadership including severe staffing issues, nonfunctioning apparatus, delayed response times and safety violations.

