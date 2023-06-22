SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Professional Fire Fighters Association speaks about concerns with Columbia-Richland Fire Chief

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is holding a press conference about concerns with Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

It’s set to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the steps of Columbia City Hall.

Officials said they are revealing details of Chief Aubrey Jenkins and his leadership including severe staffing issues, nonfunctioning apparatus, delayed response times and safety violations.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

