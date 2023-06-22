WATCH LIVE: City of Columbia speaks about Columbia-Richland Fire Department allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding a press conference ahead of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina’s press conference regarding Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

City Council members, Richland County Council members, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Columbia Police Chief William Skip Holbrook, local elected officials, and community leaders will be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

