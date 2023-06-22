SkyView
WATCH LIVE: City of Columbia speaks about Columbia-Richland Fire Department allegations

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding a press conference ahead of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina’s press conference regarding Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

City Council members, Richland County Council members, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Columbia Police Chief William Skip Holbrook, local elected officials, and community leaders will be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

