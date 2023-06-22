Sumter police: Man arrested, charged with murder after neighbor found unresponsive in front yard

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are reporting a man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor that happened in a Sumter neighborhood.

A representative with the Sumter Police Department said around 11 p.m. on June 21, officers were called to Cheyne Street regarding a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Levon Wilson was shot and killed.

Investigators gathered information to help identify Wilson’s neighbor, 58-year-old George Gregory Anderson Sr., as the suspect.

At this time, law enforcement is unsure what led to the shooting, but officers said the two men did not know each other and there were no signs of a dispute before the shooting happened.

Detectives are continuing this investigation while Anderson is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center; he is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Anderson also was served with an outstanding bench warrant in connection with an unrelated case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.