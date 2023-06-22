SkyView
Sumter police: Man arrested, charged with murder after neighbor found unresponsive in front yard

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are reporting a man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor that happened in a Sumter neighborhood.

A representative with the Sumter Police Department said around 11 p.m. on June 21, officers were called to Cheyne Street regarding a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Levon Wilson was shot and killed.

Investigators gathered information to help identify Wilson’s neighbor, 58-year-old George Gregory Anderson Sr., as the suspect.

At this time, law enforcement is unsure what led to the shooting, but officers said the two men did not know each other and there were no signs of a dispute before the shooting happened.

Detectives are continuing this investigation while Anderson is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center; he is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Anderson also was served with an outstanding bench warrant in connection with an unrelated case.

