Soda City Live: Winnsboro Summer Nights Concert Series
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer is officially here and our friends at the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for the free Winnsboro Summer Nights Concert Series kicking off this Saturday.
(See flyer for more)
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.