Soda City Live: Addressing Home and Workplace Trauma

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone deals with stress and trauma differently.

The question is what’s the best way to handle this? JJ Wolff Counseling Services shares some insight.

Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.