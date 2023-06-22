Richland Two continues search for new district superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is getting closer to a decision about its next superintendent.

It’s a big job, according to its website Richland School District Two has more than twenty-seven thousand students with about forty schools and centers.

Dr. Nia Campbell says she wants to be the district’s next superintendent.

Currently, 44-year-old Dr. Nia Campbell is the Chief Academic Officer for Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.

She oversees the Division of Equity in Learning. In her current role, she is responsible for thirty-eight thousand students at fifty-three schools.

Prior to that job, the New York native was the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs for the School Board of Highlands County in Florida.

She spent all day at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation meeting with students, parents, teachers, and administration officials.

In all, she says she has 20 years of experience in the field of education.

Dr. Nia Campbell the current Chief Academic Officer of Aurora Public Schools says “Student education really determines the trajectory of a student’s life. It’s important that we provide opportunities for students to have exposure to what is out there for them and prepare them with the confidence they need to be successful in life.”

She graduated from Wagner College in Staten Island.

In 2015 she was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

School board members went into executive session to interview Dr. Campbell.

Dr. Campbell says her career has been all about student outcomes and she’s been able to improve outcomes on behalf of students and the community.

She also told WIS students are her focus and working with school board members will be a collective agreement.

She says students are the most important asset within the school system.

The third and final candidate, Dr. Kim Moore will go in on Thursday for her interview.

