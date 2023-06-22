SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Two continues search for new district superintendent

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is getting closer to a decision about its next superintendent.

It’s a big job, according to its website Richland School District Two has more than twenty-seven thousand students with about forty schools and centers.

Dr. Nia Campbell says she wants to be the district’s next superintendent.

Currently, 44-year-old Dr. Nia Campbell is the Chief Academic Officer for Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.

She oversees the Division of Equity in Learning. In her current role, she is responsible for thirty-eight thousand students at fifty-three schools.

Prior to that job, the New York native was the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs for the School Board of Highlands County in Florida.

She spent all day at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation meeting with students, parents, teachers, and administration officials.

In all, she says she has 20 years of experience in the field of education.

Dr. Nia Campbell the current Chief Academic Officer of Aurora Public Schools says “Student education really determines the trajectory of a student’s life. It’s important that we provide opportunities for students to have exposure to what is out there for them and prepare them with the confidence they need to be successful in life.”

She graduated from Wagner College in Staten Island.

In 2015 she was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

School board members went into executive session to interview Dr. Campbell.

Dr. Campbell says her career has been all about student outcomes and she’s been able to improve outcomes on behalf of students and the community.

She also told WIS students are her focus and working with school board members will be a collective agreement.

She says students are the most important asset within the school system.

The third and final candidate, Dr. Kim Moore will go in on Thursday for her interview.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin previews his interview with Judge Clifton Newman.
Alex Murdaugh trial judge Clifton Newman speaks with TODAY anchor Craig Melvin

Latest News

Richland School District Two interviews finalist for superintendent
Richland School District Two interviews finalist for superintendent
Orangeburg residents report ongoing flooding issues
Orangeburg officials address raw sewage spewing in residents’ yards
Nan Warren celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 21.
Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday
Greg Leon at day 2 of his murder trail.
Day 2 of testimony in Midlands restaurateur Greg Leon’s murder trial includes details about the night of the killing