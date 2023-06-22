Orangeburg man accused of encouraging pit bull to attack dog

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is being charged after an investigation reveals he encouraged his dog to attack another.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 63-year-old John Glover, Jr., of Woods Street, is being charged with ill-treatment of animals and animal fighting/baiting.

Investigators say a video shows an individual who is believed to be encouraging his dog to attack another with statements of, “Get him, kill him, (expletive) him up!”.

The video also appears to show a stray dog asleep on a lawn during the June 13 incident before being attacked.

Orangeburg deputies were notified of the incident by the Orangeburg County Animal Control officers and got a warrant for Glover’s arrest.

“We have since made an arrest, but I’m saddened to see an animal treated this way and treated this way on purpose,” said Sheriff Ravenell.

If convicted, Glover faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 for animal fighting alone.

The charge of ill-treatment is also a felony and carries a minimum penalty of 180 days in prison and up to five years in prison.

