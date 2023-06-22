SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One night only: Kurt Elling joins the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble

There are still some tickets left - and at 50% off if you're reading this right now - for this weekend's performance by the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are still some tickets left - and at 50% off if you’re reading this right now - for this weekend’s performance by the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.

The highly recognized jazz band is welcoming Kurt Elling as a special guest to their performance. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. Now, the highly sought-after musician will join the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble for one night only.

And it’s not just Kurt Elling you’ll get to enjoy. Holding the baton this weekend will be Robert Gardiner, the artistic director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.

An Evening with Kurt Elling is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the beautiful Harbison Theatre on College Street in Irmo.

Be sure to go early so you can enjoy the pre-show concert at 6:20 p.m. with complimentary beer and wine. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. But if you go to www.SCjazz.org and put in code WIS JAZZ, Robert will give you 50% off.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

One Night Only: Kurt Eling jois the S.C. Jaz Masterworks Ensemble
Nan Warren celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 21.
Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday
Gibson Village retirement community celebrates Nan
Gibson Village retirement community celebrates Nan
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Girl Scout Troop Troop 1056 cleans up their community.
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Girl Scout Troop 1056 completes project