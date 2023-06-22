One night only: Kurt Elling joins the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are still some tickets left - and at 50% off if you’re reading this right now - for this weekend’s performance by the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.

The highly recognized jazz band is welcoming Kurt Elling as a special guest to their performance. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. Now, the highly sought-after musician will join the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble for one night only.

And it’s not just Kurt Elling you’ll get to enjoy. Holding the baton this weekend will be Robert Gardiner, the artistic director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.

An Evening with Kurt Elling is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the beautiful Harbison Theatre on College Street in Irmo.

Be sure to go early so you can enjoy the pre-show concert at 6:20 p.m. with complimentary beer and wine. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. But if you go to www.SCjazz.org and put in code WIS JAZZ, Robert will give you 50% off.

