Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested a man in connection with a 2022 murder case.

Police said 21-year-old Socolian O’Boris Bryant is accused of shooting 24-year-old Tiana Jones in the upper body on April 29, 2022, at 100 Lorick Circle -- Latimer Manor Apartments -- after an argument.

According to Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said Bryant was served CPD’s warrants for the 2022 investigation while he was housed at the Alvin S. Detention Center.

CPD officers and members of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force made the arrest on unrelated charges.

