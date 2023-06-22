SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a...
Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested a man in connection with a 2022 murder case.

Police said 21-year-old Socolian O’Boris Bryant is accused of shooting 24-year-old Tiana Jones in the upper body on April 29, 2022, at 100 Lorick Circle -- Latimer Manor Apartments -- after an argument.

According to Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said Bryant was served CPD’s warrants for the 2022 investigation while he was housed at the Alvin S. Detention Center.

CPD officers and members of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force made the arrest on unrelated charges.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

First Alert Weather, Midday, 6/22/23
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
The Columbia Polcie are investigating an early morning shooting after two were injured.
Columbia police investigating after two victims were injured following Garners Ferry Road shooting
The City of Columbia is holding a press conference ahead of the Professional Fire Fighters...
City of Columbia speaks about Columbia-Richland Fire Department allegations