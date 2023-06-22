SkyView
Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Lexington County celebrated her one-hundredth birthday with loved ones and special guests.

During a birthday celebration thrown by Gibson Village Retirement Community in Lexington, Nan Warren received a visit from Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene.

Warren also received visits from Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy.

She was presented with the key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

