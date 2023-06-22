SkyView
Irmo Mayor secures $500,000 grant for new town hall

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Mayor Barry Walker successfully secured a grant from the State of South Carolina for the construction of a new town hall.

According to a press release, the $500,000 appropriation grant will be used to replace the current town hall which was constructed back in the 1920s and served as the center of civic activities for decades.

Officials say with the growth of the town, the community has more needs, and a new 10,000-square-foot town hall will provide ample space for administrative functions, community gatherings, and various municipal services.

Mayor Walker’s proactive relationship with State House Representative Nathan Ballentine and State Senator Dick Harpootlian has been instrumental in securing the $500,000.00 State appropriation grant officials said.

Mayor Walker wants the new town to serve as a symbol of growth and development for Irmo, it will be a more efficient and effective hub for civic engagement and community services.

