Georgetown man almost trashes winning lottery ticket

‘Good thing I double-checked it.’
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did...
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.(clear)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second glace just won a Georgetown man $30,000.

The man told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that he was cleaning out his car when he came across the ticket.

He thought it was a losing ticket, but before tossing the $2 scratch-off in the trash, he gave the ticket another look.

After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.

“It took my breath away,” he said.  “Good thing I double-checked it.”

The man said he will celebrate the good luck and fortune with his kids.

Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

