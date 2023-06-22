FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated flooding remains possible for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scattered rain and storm potential hangs on for our Thursday, but conditions improve by the end of the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Warm and humid conditions remain over the region with an area of low pressure for another day.

On and off rain showers with some storms will continue on with some limited severe potential late into Thursday.

Spotty storm chances linger for Friday afternoon, but rain potential drops back.

Drier weather looks to arrive for our weekend with a good deal of sunshine taking over!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! Rain showers and storms will be rolling through the Midlands again today as we remain with low pressure.

Minor river, creek, and stream flooding will need to be monitored from the rain we have picked up, and that continues. Be mindful!

By Friday our rain chances will finally start to drop with drier air working on getting here towards the weekend, but remain weather aware with spotty storms remaining possible for the afternoon.

On Saturday the upper level low finally gets fully pushed off to the northeast, and high pressure will build over the region leading to more sunshine and drier weather. It will be a great change of pace for weekend events.

High pressure will continue to be in control Sunday with a good deal of sunshine!

Both days will also see seasonable high temps with Sunday being a bit hotter.

Storm potential returns on Monday as another projected front approaches the region.

Tropical Storm Bret continues on its track, well off to our south in the Tropics.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms around again. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Partial sunshine with a final push of isolated showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out with a few stray storms possible. Highs nearing 90.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs around 91 degrees.

Monday: Scattered storms return into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

