FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Flash Flooding is still possible, but dry and hot weather will return by the weekend.

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Rain chances will slowly decrease as an upper-level low pressure system moves away from the southeast

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Flood Watch - Flash flooding is possible with any storms that develop today and tomorrow
  • The stalled upper low-pressure system will finally shift far enough away from SC to decrease our rain chances, starting Friday.
  • Cooler temperatures will also move out and hotter weather will move in for the weekend.
  • We are tracking Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Depression #4
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Friday our rain chances will finally start to drop as drier air moves into the area.

The upper-level low pressure system that has been stalled for the past several days and causing the rain and storms will finally exit the area..

High pressure will finally regain control Sunday with a good deal of sunshine!

Both days will also see seasonable high temps with Sunday being a bit hotter.

Storm potential returns on Monday as another projected front approaches the region

In the tropics, we have 2 systems that we are now watching. Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Depression #4

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Partial sunshine with a final push of isolated showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out with a few stray storms possible. Highs nearing 90.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs around 91 degrees, Heat Index 100.

Monday: Scattered storms return into the afternoon. Storm Chance 60%. Highs in the upper 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

