Columbia police investigating after two victims were injured following Garners Ferry Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after two victims were injured following a shooting at a Columbia convenience store.

Officers said the two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the Spinx convenience store on 7332 Garners Ferry Road. Detectives said ballistic evidence was collected while investigators worked to determine if surveillance cameras capture the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time according to officers and it is unclear what may have led up to the shooting investigators say.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please called Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

