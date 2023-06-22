SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on...
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Garcia is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night, June 21.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, police said.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, police said, and citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired registration.

Garcia is due in Central Bond Court on Thursday, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Garcia has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m. Tuesday as they headed to the White Sox game against the Texas Rangers, Chicago police and fire officials said.

One of the victims flew over the hood and became lodged in the sunroof before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were critically injured.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster,...
Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case
Orangeburg residents report ongoing flooding issues
Orangeburg officials address raw sewage spewing in residents’ yards
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
More vessels headed to search are for missing submersible