SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

John Glover, Jr. is accused of telling his dog to attack another.
Orangeburg man charged for having his dog attack another
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds tear through west Texas, killing 4 people in small town