SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled for potential impalement, laceration and puncture risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark while using the toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

Zuru, the toy manufacturer, is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in injuries to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas, CPSC reported.

Nine of the injuries required stitches or medical attention.

The recall involves both full size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

CPSC said in a news release the recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Consumers with the recalled toys can contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Click here to register for the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
LIVE: Modi to address joint meeting of Congress
Soda City Live: Winnsboro Summer Nights Concert Series
This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Derrick...
Suspect in deadly Minneapolis crash charged with homicide, federal weapons and drug counts
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment move for now as hard-right clamors for action
Soda City Live: Cosmetic procedure safety