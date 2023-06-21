SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin previews his exclusive interview with Judge Clifton Newman

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - TODAY news anchor/co-host Craig Melvin sits down with Sunrise anchor/reporter Jordyn Markhoff ahead of his exclusive one-on-one interview with Judge Clifton Newman, the judge who presided over the Alex Murdaugh trial.

Melvin is a WIS News 10 alum, working for the powerhouse in the 2000′s as a photographer, producer, and anchor.

You can watch the interview here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any...
Kershaw County EMT reportedly says patient just “acting out” before death
Coroner Chris Hill said Johnny Mack Simmons, 37, of Winnsboro was swimming with family when he...
37-year-old Winnsboro man drowns at Lake Wateree

Latest News

TODAY News anchor Craig Melvin previews his interview with Judge Clifton Newman
Lexington County School District One reaches a settlement with the S.C. Freedom Caucus.
Midlands school district reaches settlement with political group over critical race theory in curriculum
Henry said he oversees 25,000 students who attend 29 different schools.
Richland School District Two pushing to hire new superintendent
Final round of Richland Two superintendent search