SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter man charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor.

Officers were called to Cheyne Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sumter Police Department (SPD), officers found 46-year-old Levon Wilson shot to death and George Anderson, Sr. was identified as the suspect.

Officials said the two men weren’t acquainted, there was no sign of a dispute and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Anderson, 58, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

SPD said he was also served with an outstanding bench warrant in connection with an unrelated case.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy as the investigation continues.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
A large law enforcement presence is in a West Columbia neighborhood.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay

Latest News

Sumter man charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
Police said 23-year-old Zion Kelly was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the the...
Man arrested in connection with death of male acquaintance
Large law enforcement presence in West Columbia neighborhood - clipped version
Large law enforcement presence in West Columbia neighborhood