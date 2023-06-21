Sumter man charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor.

Officers were called to Cheyne Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sumter Police Department (SPD), officers found 46-year-old Levon Wilson shot to death and George Anderson, Sr. was identified as the suspect.

Officials said the two men weren’t acquainted, there was no sign of a dispute and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Anderson, 58, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

SPD said he was also served with an outstanding bench warrant in connection with an unrelated case.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy as the investigation continues.

