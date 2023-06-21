Soda City Live: Local figure releasing book to help aspiring leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Aaron Bishop knows what it means to be a leader.

Dr. Bishop and his wife Dr. Jennifer Bishop are very active and engaged in the community and aim to build up a new generation of leaders through their organization “RARE Leaders” and now their publishing company “Bishop Speaks”.

On Friday, June 23, Dr. Bishop will be releasing a new book titled “For Such a Time as This”, which will serve as a guide for current and aspiring leaders.

