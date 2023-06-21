SkyView
Soda City Live: Hoop-ology 101 boys basketball camp

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have or know of a child who wants to learn or improve their basketball skills, Hoop-ology 101 will be hosting a camp for boys.

For additional information or to register your child for camp, please call (803)546-0354, or visit www.hoop-ology.com.

