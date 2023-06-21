SkyView
Sen. Graham discusses abortion legislation, Hunter Biden

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke in Mount Pleasant on various topics that have been making national headlines, including abortion in the state.

“I’ll introduce legislation soon, creating a national minimum standard of 15 weeks. At 15 weeks a baby can feel pain, they suck their thumb. Forty-seven of 50 European nations limit abortion on demand from 12 to 15 weeks. So, I think as a nation I want to be aligned with Europe, not North Korea and Iran and China to allow abortion on demand at the moment of birth,” Graham said.

In May, Judge Clifton Newman put a temporary halt on South Carolina’s six weeks ban until the state Supreme Court can review the measures.

Graham also shared his thoughts on President Biden’s son being charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime.

“This has taken over four years, and to wind up with tax evasion and a gun charge there will be a lot of questions. And the one question that people ask, ‘is this a sweetheart deal?’ I don’t know, but I look forward to hearing the explanation from the U.S. attorney involved,” Graham said.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to those charges in a court filing revealed Tuesday afternoon.

