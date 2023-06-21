Richland School District Two pushing to hire new superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a new superintendent at Richland School District Two continues.

The finalists are set to be interviewed over the next few days.

School board members want to make a decision Friday, June 23, and make an announcement Tuesday, June 27.

Benjamin Henry, Ph.D., is in town trying to land the job.

Henry, 47, works in Florida as a regional assistant superintendent for Polk County Schools.

Henry said he oversees 25,000 students who attend 29 different schools. He said Polk County Schools has a total of about 120,000 students.

During his time in Columbia, Henry met with teachers, students, faculty, parents and other people at The Innovation Center. He had dinner with school board members and then met with them in Executive Session.

Henry said he’s got 27 years of experience in the field of Education.

“To change the trajectory of kids is why I’m passionate about education. It’s something that I wake up every morning and I want to make sure we change the trajectory of every kid’s life so they can have opportunities to be great,” Henry said.

Henry said he’s all for using Metal Detectors as he believes they will keep weapons out of schools and allow kids to feel safe and focus all their energy on learning.

School officials said 39 people from 22 different states applied for the Superintendent Job; however, noone from South Carolina applied.

More interviews will be conducted Thursday and Friday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.