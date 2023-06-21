SkyView
Reach Out and Read Earns Record-Setting Funding

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reach out and Read is a national non profit giving young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care, and recently, the organization earned some record setting funding from novelist and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott.

Reach Out & Read SC State Director --Emily Bartels, and Dr. Michael Foxworth, Medical Director of Read South Carolina stopped by the studio Wednesday afternoon to talk about the organization and the $8 million donation.

You can find out more about the organization here.

