New boat trailer now in service

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department announced a boat trailer is now in service.

Officials said the new double-stack boat trailer increases deployment capabilities to rapidly deploy water assets.

