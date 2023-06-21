Midlands school district reaches settlement with political group over critical race theory in curriculum

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has reached a settlement with the South Carolina Freedom Caucus after a stipulation of dismissal was filed in the civil action between the two entities.

Officials with the school district said an internal review of the EL Education curriculum was initiated to make sure SC Proviso 1.105 (no money given to schools and school districts can be used to teach concepts that show “an individual, by virtue of his race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” and “an individual should feel guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his race or sex.”) was being followed.

The internal review did not reveal the curriculum violated state law according to the district administration, Lexington One pursued a settlement to give students the full attention they deserve.

“Contesting this lawsuit would have redirected district resources, including employees’ time and attention, as well as taxpayers’ dollars, away from our primary focus,” said Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, superintendent of Lexington One.

“We owed it to our entire community to find a solution that did not involve a lengthy and costly legal battle and to affirm that our district is, in fact, in compliance with all state laws. We are proud of the high-quality public education Lexington One educators provide, and we want to put this matter behind us so that schools may receive the benefit of our full support " added Dr. Postlewait.

The agreement between the two entities enables the district to refocus all resources toward supporting best practices in teaching and learning that cultivate high levels of student engagement supported by family and community participation.

