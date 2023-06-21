Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After more than seven years, a prominent Midlands Mexican restaurant owner stands trial for the murder of his wife’s alleged lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Prosecutors say Greg Leon shot and killed Arturo Bravo at a Lexington County park-and-drive near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. 378, after discovering Bravo and his wife Rachel in the back seat of a truck.

Leon has owned several San Jose and Pancho’s restaurants throughout the Midlands.

Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge Walton McLeod.

Both sides honed in on the facts of what happened in that parking lot.

The state argues that this is a case of Leon having a plan and seeing it through on Valentine’s Day night 2016.

Prosecutors also urged jurors to listen to Leon’s own words, and played a 911 call he made shortly after the killing, telling the operator that he had just “shot his wife and her lover.”

The defense argues that this is a self-defense case.

The trial has been delayed several times over the last few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty in finding interpreters for the case.

Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office delivered the state’s opening statement, outlining how Leon became suspicious of his wife months before the murder.

“She was engaged in an affair she was not very good at hiding,” Mayes argued.

There is no evidence that Leon’s wife Rachel had in fact been shot.

Leon put a tracker on Rachel’s car and had been waiting for a moment to catch his wife cheating, according to Mayes.

When Leon saw that she had arrived at the park-and-drive, Mayes asserts that he rushed there with a purpose.

Leon then fires the fatal shots at an unarmed Bravo, who was wearing only socks.

The defense painted a very different picture of that scene.

Well-known Columbia criminal defense attorney Jack Swerling told jurors in his opening statement that there is an unspoken victim in this case: Leon.

Bravo “destroyed Greg’s Life,” Swerling said.

Swerling alleged that Leon did not know about the affair when he arrived at the scene on the night of February 14, 2016.

The defense says Leon heard his wife scream, is threatened by Bravo, and then sees Bravo raise his arm and start moving toward the front of his car, which is when Leon shoots.

The state also introduced as evidence a timeline from that night of the killing, trying to paint Leon’s actions as that of a man with a guilty conscience who is already trying to find a way out of the mess he has just created.

Mayes honed in on the fact that Leon calls his lawyer, Eric Bland, multiple times before then calling 911, 11 minutes after he left the scene.

The state argued that in the same way, Leon tried to take the law into his own hands regarding his wife’s alleged affair, he tried to take matters into his own hands years later while attempting to fight the murder charge.

Mayes said that evidence will show that he allegedly sought out potential witnesses and bribed them to make false statements.

The defense attempted to discredit this argument by calling it a “red herring,” comparing it to a magician telling an audience to look the other way.

Swerling said it has nothing to do with what happened that Valentine’s Day evening.

The defense also asked jurors to consider what type of person Bravo was to engage in an affair like this.

Bravo took advantage of Rachel, and had her buy him a phone and a car, Swerling argued.

“He had her at his beck and call,” he said.

Leon had previously been implicated in the scandal surrounding former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts.

Leon pleaded guilty to paying Metts to keep undocumented workers at his restaurants from being deported when they were arrested.

He was sentenced to probation and a fine in that case.

Testimony in the murder trial resumes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.