SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

McMaster issues statement on Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood ruling

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster praised a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would allow South Carolina to prevent taxpayer funds from going to abortion providers.

The high court overturned a Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Ruling in Kerr v. Planned Parenthood Atlantic, which blocked the state’s actions to prohibit taxpayer funding to go to Planned Parenthood and other facilities that provided abortions.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services appealed the ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back to the Fourth Circuit for reconsideration in light of the high court’s recent opinion in another case.

“I am pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today and look forward to the Fourth Circuit thoughtfully reconsidering its previous ruling,” Mcmaster said. “Just as I was when I issued Executive Order No. 2018-21, I remain confident in South Carolina’s authority to administer its Medicaid program and the decision to terminate Planned Parenthood’s funding. I am hopeful that the Fourth Circuit will recognize that Congress did not intend to give Medicaid recipients the ability to force States to subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”

The lawsuit followed McMaster’s 2018 executive order that directed DHHS to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina’s Medicaid provider list.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

Latest News

Orangeburg residents report ongoing flooding issues
Orangeburg officials address raw sewage spewing in residents’ yards
Nan Warren celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 21.
Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday
Greg Leon at day 2 of his murder trail.
Day 2 of testimony in Midlands restaurateur Greg Leon’s murder trial includes details about the night of the killing
SLED charges former deputy with voyeurism
Man charged after neighbor found shot