Man arrested in connection with death of male acquaintance

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a 31-year-old male acquaintance.

According to CPD, police were called on Thursday, June 8, where they found a 31-year-old male victim on the 2300 block of Byrnes Drive with severe blunt force trauma to his head and face.

The victim was pronounced dead by EMS in the backyard of the home, police stated.

Police said 23-year-old Zion Kelly was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A motive for the death remains under investigation by CPD and the assistance of the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

