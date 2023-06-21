DEVELOPING: Large law enforcement presence in West Columbia neighborhood

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A large law enforcement presence is in a West Columbia neighborhood.

A crew from WIS News 10 on the scene said law enforcement closed Montclaire Subdivision and traffic is being rerouted.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.