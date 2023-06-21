SkyView
DEVELOPING: Large law enforcement presence in West Columbia neighborhood

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A large law enforcement presence is in a West Columbia neighborhood.

A crew from WIS News 10 on the scene said law enforcement closed Montclaire Subdivision and traffic is being rerouted.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

