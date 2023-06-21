SkyView
Former Newberry County deputy arrested and charged with voyeurism

Shawn Carnes was arrested and charged with first degree voyeurism.
Shawn Carnes was arrested and charged with first degree voyeurism.(Newberry County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Newberry County deputy was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with first degree voyeurism.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the former deputy supervisor Shawn Carnes was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and is housed at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Foster said Carnes is accused of taking or attempting to take inappropriate photos at a Newberry fitness center, while he was off-duty.

The investigation was turned over to SLED after an official complaint was received since it was conflicted to them, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Foster, Carnes left as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and was on suspension and leave prior to the decision to charge.

