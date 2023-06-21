FBI Columbia Field Office offering $30,000 for information leading to arrest of Jeriod Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Columbia Field Office announced a reward of up to $30,00 for any information leading to the arrest of fugitive Jeriod Price.

Agents clarify the reward the FBI is offering is separate from the rewards being offered by other law enforcement agencies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is offering $25,000 and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department offering $5,000.

On June 7, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court of South Carolina for the Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. The arrest warrants are in response to a South Carolina Supreme Court bench warrant issued in April after Price was released early in a 35-year- sentence for murder according to officials.

FBI Columbia is offering a reward of up to $30k for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Jeroid Price. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to https://t.co/aaM2PlD0QK. pic.twitter.com/flCN0xl6Qi — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) June 21, 2023

In 2003 Price was convicted of murdering Carl Smalls, Jr. Price’s defense attorney, Todd Rutherford, called on him to turn himself in, two days after a State Supreme Court ruling ordered him back to prison.

In May, Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed to WIS an estimated $10,800 of taxpayer-funded man-hours have been spent searching for Price.

Price was serving his sentence in a New Mexico prison before his release agents say, Price’s current location is unknown by law enforcement.

Law enforcement says Price has connections in New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and New Mexico.

If you see Price, please use caution, call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

