SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain persons unlawful.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have determined a shooting outside Vault Nightclub to be justified.

Law enforcement says on June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a man being shot.

The man was later identified as Dennis Taylor, who was found shot lying on the ground in the parking lot of the club.

Taylor was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies say an investigation found that Dennis Taylor got into a verbal argument with 21-year-old Taylor Morris and a friend in the parking lot.

Taylor threatened Morris and the friend with a rifle.

When Taylor got the rifle from his truck, Morris fired shots at him and he was struck in the process.

Morris turned herself in to investigators on last Friday, June 16, 2023.

She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain persons unlawful.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
A large law enforcement presence is in a West Columbia neighborhood.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
Opening statements were delivered on Tuesday at the Lexington County courthouse before Judge...
Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon’s Valentine’s Day murder trial begins after 7-year-delay

Latest News

The shooting occurred at Felicity’s Bar & Grill on Fairfield Road around 6 a.m.
Deputies: Shooting at Fairfield Road bar and grill determined to be accidental
Jeroid Price total reward now up to $60,000
Shawn Carnes was arrested and charged with first degree voyeurism.
Former Newberry County deputy arrested and charged with voyeurism
George Anderson, 58, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sumter man charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor