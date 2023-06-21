Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have determined a shooting outside Vault Nightclub to be justified.

Law enforcement says on June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a man being shot.

The man was later identified as Dennis Taylor, who was found shot lying on the ground in the parking lot of the club.

Taylor was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies say an investigation found that Dennis Taylor got into a verbal argument with 21-year-old Taylor Morris and a friend in the parking lot.

Taylor threatened Morris and the friend with a rifle.

When Taylor got the rifle from his truck, Morris fired shots at him and he was struck in the process.

Morris turned herself in to investigators on last Friday, June 16, 2023.

She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain persons unlawful.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.