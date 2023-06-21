Deputies: Shooting at Fairfield Road bar and grill determined to be accidental

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have determined that a June 11, 2023, shooting was accidental.

The shooting occurred at Felicity’s Bar & Grill on Fairfield Road around 6 a.m.

Deputies found 28-year-old Basile Darby with a gunshot wound lying on the ramp leading up to the business.

Darby was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting found that Darby took the gun that shot him from an employee.

During the employee’s attempt to get the gun back and Darby resisted.

The gun was discharged during the struggle and struck the victim.

