Day 2 of testimony in Midlands restaurateur Greg Leon’s murder trial includes details about the night of the killing

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The murder trial of Greg Leon continued with the second day of witness testimony on Wednesday, as jurors learned more about the details surrounding the night of the killing on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Leon, a well-known Midlands restaurateur, is accused of shooting and killing his wife’s alleged lover, Arturo Bravo Santos, at a Lexington County park-and-ride near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. 378, after discovering Santos, wearing only socks, and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

Lexington Police Detective Marc Miramontes, the lead investigator on the case, testified that it was a normal Valentine’s Day evening for the Leons until Greg Leon checked a phone app for a tracking device he had placed on his wife’s car.

The family had a quiet dinner at the Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurant earlier that evening.

Following the dinner, Leon drove to one of his San Jose restaurant locations.

Leon has owned and operated several of these Mexican restaurants around the Midlands over the last few decades.

Video surveillance footage introduced as evidence shows him fixated on his phone around 8 P.M.

Evidence extracted from phone records has indicated that Santos arrives at the park-and-ride at 7:43 P.M., followed by Rachel Leon, Greg Leon’s wife, one minute later.

At 8:12 P.M., Leon can be seen hustling out the back door of the restaurant.

10 minutes later, he arrives at the parking lot.

Miramontes testified that he has reviewed surveillance footage from the crime scene countless times.

The defense has asserted that Santos was lunging for something when Leon approached the car.

This triggered Leon to fire the fatal shots, as he feared for his life, the defense has argued.

Miramontes testified that “not a single frame” of the video showed anybody reaching forward in the vehicle like he had observed earlier in the tape when Santos can be seen closing the front door.

In a blistering cross-examination, defense attorney Jack Swerling established that due to the location of the surveillance camera and its distance from the car, Miramontes could not say with certainty that Santos did not move, only that he did not see him move.

Swerling also elicited that investigators had made a few mistakes on their report from the night of the killing.

The defense has sought to paint Santos as an untrustworthy man who took advantage of Rachel Leon.

In his opening statement, Swerling referred to him as a “gigalo.”

After discovering that Santos had an alias that he had been using, Swerling established that investigators did not look into this further.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division report revealed that Santos’ fingerprints matched those of Arnulfo Gil Liles.

Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office argued this was not uncommon, as Santos was working in the country illegally, and had been fingerprinted following a traffic stop.

Jurors also learned more about the relationship between Rachel Leon and Santos.

Rachel had a password-protected app on her phone where she kept photos and screenshots of the couple together hidden.

One of those photos was from a trip that they took to Charleston, with the words “Te Amo” written on it.

The pair exchanged sweet messages and loving emojis back and forth hours before the killing, phone records show.

Rachel’s final text to Santos at 7:17 P.M. was, “Amor ya bente,” which translates to, “Love, come now.”

Leon turned himself in late at night on February 14, 2016.

However, it was not until several days later that his attorney Eric Bland got in touch with Lexington Police, and leads them to the location where Leon had tossed the gun used to shoot Santos out of his car.

Testimony continues at 9 A.M. on Thursday.

