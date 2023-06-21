SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chef says vegans are banned from his restaurant after a dispute

Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish." (Source: NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERTH, Australia (Gray News) - A celebrity chef in Australia says he is “absolutely done with vegans” and defends his restaurant Fyre’s controversial move to ban them.

The announcement was posted to the restaurant’s social media on Tuesday: “Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre for mental health reasons - we thank you for your understanding.”

According to Nine News in Australia, UK chef John Mountain made the decision after a dispute with a customer over a complaint that the latter had made against the lack of vegan options on the menu. The customer ended up being charged $32 for vegetables.

Mountain said he can take complaints, but the customer attacked him personally.

He said it isn’t possible to cater to everyone, and if customers want vegan options, they should go elsewhere.

“Please go find another kebab shop somewhere that’s happy to give you that plastic rubbish that you enjoy to eat so much,” Mountain said. “Go and enjoy your life somewhere else. I’ve worked for some of the best chefs in the world and to be told that you’re not good enough by some sort of influencer type vegan person that I’m not into the 2023s killed me.”

While some customers supported the move, others thought it “reads very discriminatory,” Nine News Australia reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
The USGS said the earthquake happened near Elgin.
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
WIS first reported on the incident in May, when county officials declined to provide any...
Kershaw County EMT reportedly says patient just “acting out” before death
Coroner Chris Hill said Johnny Mack Simmons, 37, of Winnsboro was swimming with family when he...
37-year-old Winnsboro man drowns at Lake Wateree

Latest News

TODAY News anchor Craig Melvin previews his interview with Judge Clifton Newman
TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin previews his interview with Judge Clifton Newman.
TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin previews his exclusive interview with Judge Clifton Newman
Lexington County School District One reaches a settlement with the S.C. Freedom Caucus.
Midlands school district reaches settlement with political group over critical race theory in curriculum
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef talks about banning vegans at his restaurant