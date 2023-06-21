SkyView
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina

Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a parental child abduction.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed 3-year-old Robert Paul Walker Jr. was abducted on or about June 14 by 46-year-old Robert Paul Walker.

Robert Paul Walker is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows, damage to the front end and North Carolina license plate KCA-3424.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping for Robert Paul Walker.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

